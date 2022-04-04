Beth Kural

Editor’s note: Our “Monday Meeting” feature will allow readers to get to know a community member through a short Q&A conversation.

Name: Beth Kural

Town of Residence: Punxsutawney

Occupation: Instructional Assistant at Punxsutawney Area High School

My favorite thing about where I live... The sunsets

One thing I wish our area had... A Target

I can’t live without... My husband or sons

My favorite vacation spot is... Ocean City, New Jersey

In my free time I like to... Take pictures of sunsets and nature.

I am up and at ‘em every day... At 6:30 a.m. Weekends it’s a little later.

The worst job I ever had...I have actually liked all the jobs I have ever had. No complaints there.

A goal of mine in the next 12 months…Travel to new states that myself and my family have never been to before.

