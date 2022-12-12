Editor’s note: Our “Monday Meeting” feature will allow readers to get to know a community member through a short Q&A conversation.
Name: Carla Ferko
Town of Residence: Punxsutawney
Occupation: Executive Director of The Arc of Jefferson and Clearfield counties
My favorite thing about where I live... That when each of my 3 children graduated from college they were able to return to Punxsutawney and work in their career field in the community where they grew up.
One thing I wish our area had... A Target and some more restaurants.
I can’t live without... All the fun times my family has together.
My favorite vacation spot is... The Grand Cayman Islands.
In my free time I like to... Go on long walks with my 2 dogs, and I also love studying the Bible and listening to Charles Stanley.
I am up and at ‘em every day... One of my favorite things is that I do not have to set an alarm! My day starts whenever I open my eyes. The 23 years that I was a teacher, I had to wake up very early and be to school by 7:15am. I do not miss that at all. I love being able to wake up without an alarm and schedule my own day.
The worst job I ever had... I really can’t think of a “bad” job that I ever had. But I can say working for The Arc is the best. They are some of the kindest people I have ever met and the best people to work for and with!
A goal of mine in the next 12 months… I hope in 12 months I can say I am healthier...eating better and moving more!