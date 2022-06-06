Editor’s note: Our “Monday Meeting” feature will allow readers to get to know a community member through a short Q&A conversation.
Name: Debbie McAndrew
Town of Residence: Brockway
Occupation: Volunteer Humane Officer for Jefferson County
My favorite thing about where I live... How everyone is so friendly and supportive of my volunteer position.
One thing I wish our area had... A county shelter with county holding pens for strays or dogs in need of temporary housing.
I can’t live without... A strawberry milkshake from Sarah’s Soft Serve.
My favorite vacation spot is... A KOA in Monroe, Virginia on the Blue Ridge Parkway.
In my free time I like to... What’s free time? I enjoy spending time in my barn being with my animals.
I am up and at ‘em every day... Feeding and caring for the farm animals, horses, chickens, ducks, and guineas.
The worst job I ever had... Was working in an office with no windows doing paperwork.
A goal of mine in the next 12 months… Is to spend way too much time with my first grandchild, Cameron.