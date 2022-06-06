Debbie McAndrew
Buy Now

MCANDREW

 Submitted

Editor’s note: Our “Monday Meeting” feature will allow readers to get to know a community member through a short Q&A conversation.

Name: Debbie McAndrew

Town of Residence: Brockway

Occupation: Volunteer Humane Officer for Jefferson County

My favorite thing about where I live... How everyone is so friendly and supportive of my volunteer position.

One thing I wish our area had... A county shelter with county holding pens for strays or dogs in need of temporary housing.

Recommended Video

I can’t live without... A strawberry milkshake from Sarah’s Soft Serve.

My favorite vacation spot is... A KOA in Monroe, Virginia on the Blue Ridge Parkway.

In my free time I like to... What’s free time? I enjoy spending time in my barn being with my animals.

I am up and at ‘em every day... Feeding and caring for the farm animals, horses, chickens, ducks, and guineas.

The worst job I ever had... Was working in an office with no windows doing paperwork.

A goal of mine in the next 12 months… Is to spend way too much time with my first grandchild, Cameron.

Recommended for you

Tags

Trending Food Videos