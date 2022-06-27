Editor’s note: Our “Monday Meeting” feature will allow readers to get to know a community member through a short Q&A conversation.
Name: Denise A. Ross
Town of Residence: Sigel
Occupation: Reading Specialist for Reach Cyber Academy
My favorite thing about where I live... the fresh air and places to walk and be outside.
One thing I wish our area had... a dog park and sensory friendly playground for my grandson.
I can’t live without... my family and friends.
My favorite vacation spot is... to a beach and seeing friends.
In my free time I like to... read, relax, and watch webinars to improve my teaching skills.
I am up and at ‘em every day... 7 a.m. with my grandson, but really love to sleep in until 9 a.m.
The worst job I ever had... selling boots at Jack’s Boot shop.
A goal of mine in the next 12 months… I would love to go on a hot air balloon ride or sky dive.