Editor’s note: Our “Monday Meeting” feature will allow readers to get to know a community member through a short Q&A conversation.

Name: Denise A. Ross

Town of Residence: Sigel

Occupation: Reading Specialist for Reach Cyber Academy

My favorite thing about where I live... the fresh air and places to walk and be outside.

One thing I wish our area had... a dog park and sensory friendly playground for my grandson.

I can’t live without... my family and friends.

My favorite vacation spot is... to a beach and seeing friends.

In my free time I like to... read, relax, and watch webinars to improve my teaching skills.

I am up and at ‘em every day... 7 a.m. with my grandson, but really love to sleep in until 9 a.m.

The worst job I ever had... selling boots at Jack’s Boot shop.

A goal of mine in the next 12 months… I would love to go on a hot air balloon ride or sky dive.

