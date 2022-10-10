Editor’s note: Our “Monday Meeting” feature will allow readers to get to know a community member through a short Q&A conversation.
Name: Jeanne Curtis
Town of Residence: Punxsutawney
Occupation: retired school librarian
My favorite thing about where I live... small town and knowing most everyone.
One thing I wish our area had... more opportunities for our young folk to find work and stay around town.
I can’t live without... pysanky and books.
My favorite vacation spot is... wherever my next road trip takes me!
In my free time I like to... make people books; suck pysanky eggs for others, and volunteer –digging up dead people at the Punxsy history museum; at the Brookville bookstore, at the the Community Center & its movies, at my church, wherever I can make a difference!
I am up and at ‘em every day... usually by 8 a.m. after I catch up with facebook!
The worst job I ever had... working 3-4 part time jobs while trying to pay my way at Clarion State at Clarion back in the 70’s!
A goal of mine in the next 12 months… write my own family’s history and genealogy.