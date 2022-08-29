Editor’s note: Our “Monday Meeting” feature will allow readers to get to know a community member through a short Q&A conversation.
Name: Karen L. Forsythe
Town of Residence: Falls Creek, PA lifelong resident
Occupation: Special Education Department for DuBois School District but soon-to-be at Jeff Tech and mayor of Falls Creek.
My favorite thing about where I live... This area is a strong community with its support of helping others. Someone’s house burns, kids are setting up lemonade stands to help them. Someone is in need due to illness, spaghetti dinners are quickly organized to help with their costs. This community really comes together when the going gets tough.
One thing I wish our area had... More activities/groups for individuals with special needs, especially in the winter. We are very lucky to have the Challenger baseball teams, but this only runs for a couple months out of the year, there is also the ARC, and Special Olympics but this is not enough for these individuals to keep busy.
I can’t live without... My friends Jane and Dan think it’s them haha, but my family and faith really do come first.
My favorite vacation spot: I have not been to many different places, kind of a creature of habit but my favorite was our week that we would spend in Florida with friends from Blairsville, PA.
In my free time I like to: we just purchased a new camper, so camping will be what we are doing with our free time.
I am up and at ‘em everyday at: Well, not willingly and pleasantly but Monday through Friday 5 a.m. weekends, around 7 a.m.
The worst job I ever had: Being a telemarketer. I lasted maybe a month at it. I don’t like to bother people but then having to sell them something on top of bothering them, i was out and quit!
A goal of mine in the next 12 months: I will be transferring jobs from DuBois High School to Jeff Tech. I am excited about the change but will miss my school family at DuBois. My goal is to make sure we stay in contact, but not just in the next 12 months, for a lifetime. Another goal is to learn how to not let things that have nothing to do with me, bother me.