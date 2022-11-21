Editor’s note: Our “Monday Meeting” feature will allow readers to get to know a community member through a short Q&A conversation.
Name: Matt Stacy
Town of Residence: Punxsutawney
Occupation: I serve pastorally and administratively at The Salvation Army of Punxsutawney. I preach and lead music during our worship gatherings on the weekend and I serve the community through our assistance programs throughout the week.
My favorite thing about where I live... My favorite thing about where I live is how easy it is to connect with other people. The smaller town and slower pace can sometimes aid in organizing gatherings and sharing with others.
One thing I wish our area had... is a full cinema, like an AMC, or Cinemark. We’ve taken advantage of the Community Center offering its shows, but we would go more often if given the opportunity. Stacy and I love the movie-going experience. Big screen, big sound, and popcorn!
I can’t live without... music. I need to listen to it or play it. Sometimes both! I can’t imagine a more boring world than one without music. I play guitar, bass, drums, and I sing. Anytime I get a chance to do either is an opportunity I will likely take. You may see me playing out in the summer and fall.
My favorite vacation spot is... with “the boys.” I’ve started an annual lodging with some of my buddies in southern Ohio. We rent an old lodge and forget about the rest of the world for a few days. It’s an amazing experience to connect with other men that you love, trust, and have a lot of fun with. I come back energized and ready to take on the world.
In my free time I like to... play video games! The game that takes the most of my time right now is Rocket League. Who knew that playing soccer with flying cars would be such a hit! I also read books, go to the range, and teach my kids piano.
The worst job I ever had... was replacing gas lines from houses. I was a “digger” and dug up many gas lines with a shovel so that we could replace them with new ones. The labor isn’t what drove me crazy. I benefited from that a lot (see muscles!) It was the people. They can make or break an experience when you’re a young adult trying to find yourself.
A goal of mine in the next 12 months… record an album. I’ve got the equipment, but the time often escapes me. Perhaps some fine tuning to my already busy schedule will allow for me to mess around on the microphone and get a few songs down!