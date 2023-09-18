Editor’s note: Our “Monday Meeting” feature will allow readers to get to know a community member through a short Q&A conversation.
Name: Molly McNutt
Town of Residence: Brookville
Occupation: Executive Director of Jefferson County Area Agency on Aging
My favorite thing about where I live... I love being out in nature. We are so lucky to live close to Cook Forest and Clear Creek State Park to enjoy the hiking trails and the river.
One thing I wish our area had... fast transportation options to get places like Pittsburgh, Philadelphia, or New York City.
I can’t live without... my family! I’m married to my husband Jon and we have two Whippets named Honcho and Chief. I love spending time with my mom, two sisters, brother-in-laws, and my nieces and nephews.
My favorite vacation spot is... Hilton Head Island, SC.
In my free time I like to... build birdhouses. It’s a new hobby so I’m learning how to use saws and power tools to fix up old birdhouses and build new ones. Painting them unique colors is my favorite part of the process. I may try to sell them some day.
I am up and at ‘em every day... to drink coffee!
The worst job I ever had... I’ve enjoyed and learned from all jobs over the years. While you may have bad days it does not mean you have a bad life.
A goal of mine in the next 12 months… I want to continue to develop my skills with building birdhouses and doing odd jobs around my house.