Editor’s note: Our “Monday Meeting” feature will allow readers to get to know a community member through a short Q&A conversation.

Name: Nichole Walk

Town of Residence: Reynoldsville

Occupation: Borough of Reynoldsville Code Enforcement Officer

My favorite thing about where I live... Growing up here and memories of my dad.

One thing I wish our area had... More kids activities, nicer park for them and a walkway.

I can’t live without... My husband and family

My favorite vacation spot is... Ocean City, Maryland

In my free time I like to... Go camping

I am up and at ‘em every day... At 6:30 a.m.

The worst job I ever had... Waitress

A goal of mine in the next 12 months… To begin my career as a PA State Constable, which I have become recently certified through the PCCD.

