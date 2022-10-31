Editor’s note: Our “Monday Meeting” feature will allow readers to get to know a community member through a short Q&A conversation.
Name: Nichole Walk
Town of Residence: Reynoldsville
Occupation: Borough of Reynoldsville Code Enforcement Officer
My favorite thing about where I live... Growing up here and memories of my dad.
One thing I wish our area had... More kids activities, nicer park for them and a walkway.
I can’t live without... My husband and family
My favorite vacation spot is... Ocean City, Maryland
In my free time I like to... Go camping
I am up and at ‘em every day... At 6:30 a.m.
The worst job I ever had... Waitress
A goal of mine in the next 12 months… To begin my career as a PA State Constable, which I have become recently certified through the PCCD.