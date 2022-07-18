Editor’s note: Our “Monday Meeting” feature will allow readers to get to know a community member through a short Q&A conversation.
Name: Pam Silvis
Town of Residence: Falls Creek
Occupation: Handmade soaps and candles
My favorite thing about where I live... Wow, I couldn’t pick one thing. I grew up in Falls Creek and I have so many cherished memories and they continue. I was a cheerleader for the Wildcats, a Brownie, a Girl Scout, etc. I guess what makes everything so special and my favorite are the Falls Creek people. These activities were so fun because there was always someone you knew from Falls Creek. To this day, the generations of Falls Creek people make everything so special which turn into your (our) favorite and memorable things about Falls Creek.
One thing I wish our area had... Businesses or a football team.
I can’t live without... My family, especially my grandchildren and great-nieces.
My favorite vacation spot is... Anywhere near the woods and/or water. No one particular spot. I love being by the water because I love to swim. My dad always called me his little fish, lol. I love the woods I think because I grew up playing in the pines.
In my free time I like to... Play with my grandkids, or anything artistic. Draw, write short stories, write poetry, take pictures in nature, be an amateur Falls Creek historian.
I am up and at ‘em every day... This really depends on what I had to do the night before. I never have a set time. I might still be awake at 6 a.m. if I have a lot of soap and candles to make. Then I’ll try to sleep for four to six hours. If I can actually sleep, I’d be up between 7 and 8 a.m. Up and at ‘em by the afternoon, haha.
The worst job I ever had... Oh no, I’m not touching that question. I’d never be able to describe it without people figuring out the actual business and I won’t do that.
A goal of mine in the next 12 months… Honestly, trying to finish a screenplay that I’ve been trying to finish for a couple years now.