Editor’s note: Our “Monday Meeting” feature will allow readers to get to know a community member through a short Q&A conversation.
Name: Sabrina “Punxsy” LeDonne
Town of Residence: Rossiter, Pa.
Occupation: Stay at home mom, small-business entrepreneur, and social media networker.
My favorite thing about where I live... I absolutely love the potential of a small, rural, town. Growing up in SoCal, I always wanted to live “where the green grass grows” and I’m happy to have settled in the town (where) my mother graduated high school.
One thing I wish our area had... I truly wish we had a place of entertainment and encouragement for our youth. I have the passion and the vision and have been looking for the support and investment from others. I hope to bring this vision of arcade style entertainment with study area and cafe’ to life for Punxsutawney and Rossiter. It all comes down to monetary support.
I can’t live without... I can’t live without community. None of us can. Life requires communication and support from others in our world. It tears me up to see how disconnected our area is and we need to start mending bonds and working together to raise our town higher.
My favorite vacation spot is... I unfortunately don’t get to vacation often. But my favorite day-cation is a trip to one of our regions large malls or shopping centers for a reminder of the economy that I grew up in and what I’d love to see for our town.
In my free time I like to... In my free time I like to enjoy nature. As simply as going to the small creek behind our property, visiting Hemlock Lake, or going for a walk.
I also volunteer my time at Unity Rises Association of Punxsutawney (give & take donation center) to put my personal effort toward my vision of community.
I am up and at ‘em every day... I have finally trained myself this past year to get up at 6 a.m. and start with the mayhem that is a household of six people.
The worst job I ever had... I must say that the worst job I ever had was only bad because the franchisee owners were way out of line while I was trying to run their Punxsutawney location.
A goal of mine in the next 12 months… In the next 12 months I want to see my dream of “The Place” community rec-center be reality for both Punxsutawney and Rossiter.