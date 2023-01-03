Editor’s note: Our “Monday Meeting” feature will allow readers to get to know a community member through a short Q&A conversation. This week’s feature is appearing on Tuesday since a newspaper was not published Monday in observance of New Year’s Day.
Name: Jennifer Snyder
Town of Residence: Leeper
Occupation: Family Advocate
My favorite thing about where I live... Feeding and watching the birds.
One thing I wish our area had... More activities/entertainment for younger people.
I can’t live without... My wonderful husband.
My favorite vacation spot is... Gatlinburg, TN
In my free time I like to... Repurpose old items.
I am up and at ‘em every day... 6 a.m.
The worst job I ever had... Working retail.
A goal of mine in the next 12 months… Learning yoga and meditation.