Dr. Garg
Buy Now

GARG

 Submitted

DuBOIS — Just when people’s fears about the many variants of the COVID-19 virus began to ease, a new virus — monkeypox — became news and may be causing some people to worry. With the federal government declaring the growing monkeypox outbreak a national health emergency, Deepak Garg, MD, a physician with Penn Highlands Infectious Disease, participated in a recent interview about the virus. Below are his comments.

Recommended Video

Recommended for you

Tags

Trending Food Videos