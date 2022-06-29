CLEARFIELD — A large number of Clearfield County employees again did not show up for work Monday, affecting several departments at the courthouse.
Clearfield County Commissioner John Sobel said the county is still assessing the impact of Monday’s events, but said a number of departments were impacted. Sobel said the commissioners couldn’t comment further on the matter at this time.
The Progress, a partner publication of The Courier Express, spoke to several county employees and an unofficial tally had at least 18 employees calling in sick at the Clearfield County Courthouse. This reportedly includes five sheriff deputies and three staff members calling off work Monday in the sheriff’s department, leaving Sheriff Michael Churner and two deputies to handle all of the inmates during the busy court schedule.
Judge Paul Cherry had 31 cases on his monthly plea and sentencing court schedule and 51 cases on his monthly motions court schedule in the afternoon.
Three people in the prothonotary’s office allegedly called in sick and Prothonotary Brian Spencer himself was off on a previously scheduled vacation — leaving the office extremely short staffed. A sign was placed on the door of the prothonotary’s office stating that due to staff shortages, the office was only accepting emergencies and Protection from Abuse Orders on Monday.
The sign concludes by stating, “We encourage you to contact the Commissioners at 814-765-2641 ext. 5051.”
In a telephone interview, Clearfield County District Attorney Ryan Sayers said he was off Monday on vacation, but said all three of his secretaries called in sick and one other staff member had previously scheduled a vacation, therefore there was no one in the D.A.’s office to answer phones, faxes and emails, etc. He said his offices will likely have a significant backlog.
But despite the busy court schedule, Sayers said court went smoothly because the staff worked ahead of time and had everything ready for Monday.
Clearfield County Commissioners negotiated new contracts with its employees in Children Youth and Family Services and the officers in the probation department, but the commissioners and several of the unions representing county employees continue to be at an impasse over new contracts. In recent weeks, the county has seen large numbers of its employees in these departments call in sick.
June 16-17, the entire 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. shift at the Clearfield County Jail called in sick, forcing a lockdown at the jail and requiring the employees on 12-8 a.m. shift to work a 16-hour shift on both days.
However, it doesn’t appear operations at the jail were affected Monday, Sobel said.