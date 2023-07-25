DuBOIS — Snapshots of history continue to be shared in DuBois.
An effort of the DuBois Area Historical Society, four more interpretive panels were recently installed around the city, taking the total number of panels to eight.
The new panels showcase the founders of DuBois, the Van Tassel Tannery, the story of the Gray Foundation Apartments and the history of the DuBois Area Historical Society.
The panel titled “A Trio of Founders for DuBois 1812-1871” is located at the Pershing parking lot downtown near Luigi’s Ristorante. The stories of George Shaffer, John Rumbarger and John DuBois are featured, with the panel sponsored by Downtown DuBois Inc., Clearfield County Charitable Foundation and Visit Clearfield County.
A panel titled “Van Tassel Tannery Spurs Early Lumber Economy in DuBois” can be found at the entrance to Juniata Lake/Tannery Dam. This panel is sponsored by the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources and the Lumber Heritage Region.
Placed in front of the Gray Foundation Apartments on West Long Avenue, the panel titled “From Hotel, to Newspaper Office to Senior Housing” shares the story of the location, including history of the Courier Express. This panel is sponsored by the Gray Family Foundation and the DuBois Area Historical Society.
Also installed on West Long Avenue, a panel outside the E.D. Reitz Museum highlights the creation of the DuBois Area Historical Society. A description of the historical society’s logo is included, focusing on DuBois’ first three industries — lumbering, coal mining and railroads — with a lasso for movie cowboy Tom Mix, who grew up in DuBois.
Already existing panels share the history of the lumber industry in DuBois City Park, the Great Fire of 1888 on West Long Avenue across from Shankel’s Pharmacy, the Avenue Theater by St. Michael Terrace and Hurricane Agnes along the Beaver Meadow Walkway.
Panels are funded by sponsorships and grants.