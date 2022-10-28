PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Area Elementary School Parent-Teacher Organization hosted its largest trunk-or-treat event yet, welcoming more than 1,300 children to the elementary school parking lot earlier this week.
This is the third year for the PTO trunk or treat, having canceled the event in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic. This year, the event grew so much that an additional parking lot in the back of the building was utilized for the trunks.
“This is the biggest one we’ve ever had,” Elementary Assistant Principal Sheena Smelko.
The PTO asked children to register ahead of time so they had an idea of how many children would attend. The final registration number was about 1,300, but no children were turned away if they arrived and were not pre-registered.
At the busiest point of the night, families were lined up the whole way from the parking lot, down to the ramp into the stadium.
The Title I teachers set up a booth by the entrance of the elementary grounds giving away books to children.
The PTO also provided buckets for each of the children who attended the event, having a few different monster designs for them to pick from.
“Literally everything with this is PTO driven, they take very good care of their kiddos,” Smelko said.
She also said the weather was perfect for the event, especially after having snow in the area just the week before. The day of the trunk or treat was an inservice day as well, allowing trunks to start setting up at 4 p.m. and the event started at 5 p.m.