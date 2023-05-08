DuBOIS — A motion was made, but failed to receive a second, to fire Solicitor Toni Cherry at Monday evening’s DuBois City Council meeting.
Councilwoman Shannon Gabriel made a motion to “terminate the contract for our city Solicitor Toni Cherry effective immediately.” The motion died from lack of a second.
Gabriel then made a motion to name interim city Manager Chris Nasuti as the new right-to-know officer for the city, a role Cherry has held since Manager John “Herm” Suplizio was placed on paid administrative leave in March. The motion passed 5-0, with James Aughenbaugh, Diane Bernardo (by phone), Shane Dietz, Gabriel and Mayor Ed Walsh voting in favor.
Cherry was not in attendance at Monday’s meeting at the request of council, according to Nasuti.
“You just had the chance to vote to remove Toni Cherry,” resident Jennifer Jackson said during the public comment period. “She is irrational, she is unprofessional, she is unethical. And I ask you again to terminate her services. That is for the taxpayers of the City of DuBois.”
Gabriel also commented near the conclusion of the meeting.
“So tonight I wanted to take a minute to apologize to each and every one of you. You all deserve an apology,” Gabriel said. “When I look around this city, there have been wonderful accomplishments. Nobody can deny that. However, the trying times that we’re experiencing now, they have to be acknowledged. They can’t be passed by, can’t sit quiet up here. They have to be acknowledged.
“There has to be a change in policy, procedure, practice and protocol,” Gabriel continued. “We have to be a 1,000 percent transparent with you regarding our spending, regarding decisions that we’re making. And I think what a lot of people have forgotten that whether it’s your direct tax dollars to this city or it’s a grant that we receive, that money is your money. I’m tired of hearing ‘well we got a grant for it.’ It’s your money. Every single one of you are working hard. It’s your money, and you deserve to know where that money goes.
“You need to be able to come here and leave feeling like you were heard,” Gabriel said. “I might not agree with your feelings, that’s OK, you have a right to feel those and you have a right to express them and you have a right to get an answer back, respectfully. We have to do better. You deserve for us to do better.
“You deserve better than what happened here tonight. So again, I’m sorry,” Gabriel concluded.