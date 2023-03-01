CLEARFIELD — After hearing residents’ requests for ballot drop-off boxes to be placed around the county, a motion made at Tuesday’s Clearfield County Commissioners meeting to locate a box at the Clearfield County Administrative Office Building on Locust Street died for a lack of a second.
The proposed box would have a slot that would funnel ballots directly into the county’s Election and Voter Registration Office.
Prior to making the motion, Commissioner Dave Glass said he believed having a secured receptacle for ballots available during all hours would encourage more residents to cast their votes.
“A lot of folks can’t make it to the election office during regular hours,” he said.
Glass said prior to his motion, he was unsure about other locations in the county, but believed a box at the administrative offices building would be safe.
Chairman John Sobel said he did not support the addition of a ballot box because he was concerned there was a possibility it could be tampered with.
“I am opposed to the installation. I don’t know how we could absolutely guarantee the box’s security. I am supportive of the handling of our local elections and our election office staff does a fabulous job. Folks who are unhappy with the election process in general have more confidence in the process when ballot boxes are not used.”
Commissioner Mary Tatum also indicated she was not in support of a ballot box being installed at the administrative office building.
In January, three residents spoke during the public comment portion of the commissioners meeting concerning what they said was a need for sealed, secure containers to be placed throughout the county to receive completed ballots. They said those boxes could make the process simpler and more efficient for residents as they would be available before and after the hours the county’s Election and Voter Registration Office is open, and would be located in areas in a closer proximity to many residents than the county seat.
The election office is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. — times when many county residents are at their places of employment, they explained.
Christina Fulton of the Clearfield County Democratic Committee told the commissioners in January, research shows having easily accessible ballot boxes increases numbers of voters participating in elections because they are confident their choices will be counted and not tampered with.
“Ballot boxes would help residents feel secure,” she explained.
Those speaking to the commissioners noted secure ballot boxes could help to alleviate long lines at polling places on election day or eliminate residents’ concerns their completed ballots would not be delivered in time to count on election day. They would also provide alternatives for residents who may not want to visit their polling place in person because they are concerned about contracting COVID-19.
Glass said after the motion died for a lack of a second he was sorry the subject had become politicized. “I thought the comments that were made at the meeting in January were well thought out and made with sincerity.”