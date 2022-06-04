BENEZETTE — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is reminding area motorists that a short-term detour will begin Monday on the Winslow Hill Road project in Elk County.
Winslow Hill Road will be closed on June 6, 7 and 8 so that work to install an elliptical culvert pipe can take place. Once the pipe is in place, the detour will be lifted and remaining work will be done under daylight, roadway flagging.
The detour will follow Route 555. Access to the Elk Country Visitor Center will be maintained on the Benezette side. Access to the Blue Sky area will be maintained on the Grant side of Winslow Hill Road.
Overall, the 5.6-mile project includes roadway widening and reconstruction, improvements of roadway shoulders to enhance pedestrian movements, emergency vehicle accommodation, drainage, and guide rail.
The $2.8 million project will enhance safety for residents and tourists — particularly during elk viewing season. Glenn O. Hawbaker, Inc. is the contractor on this local project.
Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.