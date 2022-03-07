RIDGWAY –The 2022 Mountain Fest event attracted a large crowd of people to Ridgway over the weekend at the event’s new location in the old Tannery complex on Tanner Street. This location has nearly twice as much space as the old location on Gillis Avenue, and there were 131 vendors set up this year. Many varieties of artisans, food and drinks vendors, music and several demonstrations including chainsaw carving were available.
New this year was the Kids’ Corner filled with fun and educational presentations, a kids’ vendor fair, kids’ talent show, science activities, a service-learning project of making cards for American soldiers overseas, and a Nerf gun target range. Also popular with the little ones was the story time interaction with baby goats.
Even though the crowd was huge, traffic flow and parking was handled efficiently and seemed to go smoothly.
The tourism association holds Mountain Fest each year in memory of its founder, Tom “T.O.” Fitch. This year, donations for the Tom Fitch Memorial Scholarship Fund were being accepted and there was a 50/50 raffle to benefit the fund.