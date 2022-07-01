BROCKWAY — The Northern Appalachian Film Collective, NAFCo, is preparing to host the summer mini-festival series, Rock n’ Reel Music and Film Festival at Fernwood Farmstead in Brockway.
NAFCo is a nonprofit with a mission to advocate for and promote filmmaking in the Northern Appalachians, develop a network of talented people and create a flourishing film and art industry to increase opportunities for individuals, crews, and communities in the region.
There will be four days of the festival spread throughout July, August and September, each on a Saturday. All of the festival events are free to the public, and will feature independently-made films, small games of chance to benefit the nonprofit, arts and crafts, and food and drink vendors.
The festival days are July 9, July 30, Aug. 20 and Sept. 10, all of which are a Saturday and will feature different films and bands each time. Each weekend the gates will open at 4 p.m., the live music will start by 5 p.m. and continue to dusk, followed by indy-films until 11 p.m.
The location of this festival, Fernwood Farmstead, is now owned and operated by the fourth generation of the Neiger family, and former NAFCo President, James Neiger.
Current President Perry Langill has been involved with NAFCo since its beginning, and the world of film even longer since he was 13 years old.
“During the daytime and the evenings we’re going to have a rock festival,” Langill said. “With the film, the idea is it will get dark around 9 p.m. and then we kick on the project and basically the stage turns into a film festival.”
This will be the fourth year for the event following a hiatus after the 2018 festival.
Neiger said the music this year will be more acoustic, fitting in with the “farm vibe” of the festival.
“We have this relationship with NAFCo. I’ve been involved with it since 2015, since it was founded, so it made the most sense to start with the group that we’ve done this before,” Neiger said. “We like the idea of working with a nonprofit for producing these events so that way the nonprofit can benefit from it, we gain the mutual benefit of having volunteer labor, and then we all work together for a common good.”
Langill said the first festival on July 9 will feature an hour and a half of shorts to play. These are sourced from around the world and there will be awards given such as best picture, best director and best actor. There will be local films as well, as Langill said the most important award to this area will be best regional film.
“One of our goals is to provide a venue for local film makers, local artists as a whole, so local musicians and local film makers,” Langill said.
On July 30, there will be a feature length action film following music produced out of New Jersey.
On Aug. 20, Neiger and NAFCo will also be partnering with Pennsylvania Rural Artworks, another nonprofit that raises funds for children with autism and special needs, often donating it back into local school’s special education programs. There will be a fundraiser during this festival for PA Rural Artworks.
The final weekend, Sept. 10 will be the final judging on films and the awards ceremony.