PUNXSUTAWNEY — Music in the Park is preparing to return to Barclay Square again this summer.
The committee prepared a letter of their plans for the borough, explaining the music will return for the first Thursday on July 14. Music and entertainment will begin at 6:30 p.m. every Thursday and continue weekly until about Aug. 25.
“Despite Phil’s prediction, our music in the park committee recognized some rays of sunshine and warmer temperatures, and decided that we have the energy once again to offer the popular Thursday evening summer series for our local residents,” the committee wrote.
They requested permission for the park on specified days, also saying they recognize the importance of continuing to adhere to the recommended guidelines at the time.
“We are fortunate to have such a wonderful large outdoor facility, and based on crowds in previous years we should have no problem exercising any recommended social distancing,” the committee wrote.
The council unanimously approved the use of the park by the Music in the Park committee for their continued summer series. A list of bands will be published prior to the Thursday evening music beginning.