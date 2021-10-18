A tornado occurred along the Clarion River in both Jefferson and Elk counties Saturday around 8 a.m., according to the National Weather Service.
The NWS in Pittsburgh and State College confirmed the tornado following surveys conducted Sunday.
According to a report by the NWS in Pittsburgh, a weak EF-0 tornado moved through the area on Oct. 16 from 8:08-8:09 a.m. near Clear Creek State Park. The tornado produced estimated maximum wind speeds of 85 mph and damaged trees along the Jefferson County side of the Clarion River. It had a maximum path width of 260 yards and a path length of 0.75 miles, according to the report.
The Pittsburgh office noted more significant damage was observed on the Elk County side of the river, which is in the jurisdiction of the State College office.
The NWS reported this is the 16th recorded tornado to impact Jefferson County since 1950.
No injuries were reported by the Pittsburgh office.
The State College office posted a statement about the same tornado impacting Millstone Township in Elk County, reporting it as an EF-1 tornado with estimated maximum wind speeds of 90 mph.
According to the post, “the tornado snapped and uprooted multiple trees. This is the same tornado that impacted Clear Creek State Park in Jefferson County.”
The State College office reported the tornado had a maximum width of 260 yards and a path of 0.64 miles. One injury was reported in the State College preliminary survey.
The EF — or Enhanced Fujita — scale classifies tornadoes from 0-5, with 0 being the weakest wind speeds and 5 the strongest.