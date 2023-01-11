BROCKWAY – With the new year, the Brockway Borough Council had new members of the planning commission to swear in.
Mayor William Hrinya administered the oath of office to Terry Hughes and Bobbi Jo Erickson at the start of last week’s meeting.
After that, the board opened the floor for comments from the general public, which took up the majority of the meeting.
Mike Hepler asked to see the agreement the borough signed with Waste Management. According to Hepler, he negotiated a contract in September for Waste Management to take care of garbage removal at his business. Hepler alleged it was a three-year contract, but as soon as the new agreement for the borough went into effect, Waste Management doubled his bill and cited the agreement with the borough as the reason. The council agreed to let Hepler see the contract after filling out the appropriate paperwork. According to Council President Chris “Smoke” Benson, after the meeting, the council reached out to Waste Management and Waste Management contacted Hepler, resolving the issue to Hepler’s satisfaction.
The council heard from Dave Steele, a representative from the Main Street Committee, which was formed by different groups looking to improve Main Street in Brockway. They asked that someone from the borough or borough council join the committee to help coordinate its efforts. They have a meeting planned with the Ridgway Heritage Council to see how that body worked within Ridgway to achieve the goal of improving the look of Main Street.
The council also received updates on where Windstream vehicles are parking and the situation with livestock in the borough.
Police Chief Troy Bell said that the end of 2022 was busy for the department, responding to calls of criminal mischief and retail theft. The council is trying to find a full-time police officer, and they went into executive session to discuss that matter.
The fire department filed its report for 2022, listing 42 incidents in the borough. In this list, the majority of calls for the fire department were medical assists and motor vehicle accidents. The fire department also filled three engines with food donations during its annual Fill the Engine food drive.
The borough now owns KD’s Pub, and the council plans to discuss what will be done with the building.
The next meeting of the Brockway Borough Council will be Feb. 2 at 7 p.m.