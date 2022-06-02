PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Memorial Library’s new Children’s Coordinator Nate Pyles is using his passion for puppetry in his new position working with and teaching children.
Pyles has previously used his puppets in local churches to share ministry messages with children. He said his position with the library was the perfect opportunity for him to find a new way to use his puppets.
Pyles has always enjoyed working with children, and performing with his puppets. He uses muppet style puppets to create fun characters to connect with children.
“I’ve always liked working with children, and worked with children through my teens at my local church and there I became the children director for a little while,” Pyles said. “I was looking for a job and happened to stop in the library and mentioned it, and they happened to be looking for a children’s library.”
He was born and raised in Punxsutawney, and always had an interest in puppets from a young age.
“My grandpa used to do furnace work and I would make puppet stages out of furnace boxes and put on shows,” Pyles said.
Right before he graduated high school, Pyles thought he should try to do something more with his puppet hobby. He started researching where he could buy puppets and material for them. He started to call his show “Shine Puppet Ministry,” and began traveling around to different area churches to do shows for children.
Since starting the children’s ministry, he has traveled as far as Beaver, Pennsylvania with the puppets.
“I like teaching them (children), enriching them, and being someone they can look up to and trust,” Pyles said.
He said his role models are Mr. Rogers and Jim Henson because of their positive attitudes and the way they interacted with children. Pyles was almost ready to stop his work with the puppets because his mother died last September, and then he lost his help he had for the puppet shows.
“I’m kind of glad I didn’t because I got this job and now I can use it here,” he said.
Since starting at the library in March, he has used the puppets in several activities. When he brought out his puppets at the library, he said the children loved it. He also still volunteers with these puppets for chapel and other places.
So far since starting at the library, he doesn’t have a specific age group that is his favorite, but said the “wee ones” are fun because “they always ask ‘why’ or ‘how come’” and aren’t as shy at that age.
He has been busy preparing for the summer reading program, this year themed “Ocean of Wonders.” He said he’s excited for the children to see what’s in store for the summer program, which begins June 6 to the first week of August.
Pyles and his puppets can be found on Facebook as Shine Puppet Ministry, or at the library when he works them into his activities for the children.