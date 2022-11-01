REYNOLDSVILLE — Pennsylvania Tactical Training Complex, PTTC, is a new all-in-one training complex in Reynoldsville with a specific focus on self-defense and firearm safety.
Owner Lee Vineyard opened the new facility where Wendy’s Wigwam used to be, and is offering a wide range of classes and training opportunities to the public. Vineyard has a background of more than 32 years of law enforcement and security work. He has been training SWAT and Special Reactions Teams for many years.
He first started as a bodyguard before moving into executive protection. He has been teaching law enforcement since about 1992. He and his wife moved to the area from Pittsburgh after he retired.
“I wanted to do something for the community because down there I used to teach for the Care Center. The Care Center was technically like a battered women’s center. So, I used to do their self-defense courses. So, being up here, seeing that there’s really no training here for women or kids, or adults in general,” Vineyard said.
He is particularly focused on women knowing proper self-defense because of his time and experiences working in such centers. He is always willing to make sure there is another woman present for any classes or lessons so they feel comfortable.
“I’m trying to have a place where women can come and feel safe,” Vineyard said.
He bought the building in February, and has built an addition onto the existing structure for the purpose of teaching classes. He also built a second building on the property as a dojo to supplement the self-defense lessons.
The gun range is still there from Wendy’s Wigwam, with a few upgrades. The range is a three-lane, indoor range. There are pull-downs for special training in the range, as well as barricade locks.
“We’re completely open to the public, a lot of people thought we were going to be a private club. It’s completely open,” Vineyard said.
Vineyard also has an extensive background in martial arts and is an instructor and black belt as well. He has been practicing martial arts since he was 4 years old.
“I’m actually building a classroom so we can physically hold training courses for everyone for pre-basic firearms, which is if you come in and say ‘Lee, I just want to learn how to take care of my firearm,’ we teach you how to do that. Then we go to basic, which we go through the rules and regulations and Pennsylvania law and all that. We teach you how to shoot it. And then advanced of course, gets a little more detailed, and so on. But we also have other courses. We teach CPR and BLS (Basic Life Support) and first aid, we do all that,” Vineyard said.
Vineyard has connections all throughout the safety and law enforcement world. One of which is to a master diver from Hungary. As part of the rescue diving he can teach at the facility, this master diver will be available for the training.
“It’s just a big buddy network and we all do something different,” Vineyard said.
Some of the other courses Vineyard offers are wilderness survival courses, executive protection courses, and fugitive apprehension courses. He said there’s a little bit of everything offered out of PTTC. His classroom space is large enough that he can teach a class of up to 60 people, but he will teach a course to even just one person who is interested.
“We’re here to educate, that’s the main thing. Of course you see I have weapons, I’m going to sell the weapons, but the main thing, my biggest thing was education. That’s what I want to do, so we’re going to take anywhere from one to 60, it doesn’t matter,” Vineyard said.
He is certified through the National Rifle Association (NRA) as a training facility and through Emergency Readiness Dive International. His Krav Maga course is also affiliated with the International Association of Krav Maga. The first responder CPR and AED training is certified through the American Safety and Health Institute, which he said is the largest health and safety organization.
“Everything we have, we’re sanctioned by a corporation to do that,” Vineyard said.
All of the classes taught at the facility are nonprofit. The only for-profit part of the business is the store where he sells firearms and self-defense tools.
He said he’s seen so much violence, and not enough proper training and is hoping to help combat that problem locally.
His facility is open seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m and has classes in the evening Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 6:30 to 8 p.m. He welcomes the public to stop in during business hours to see the facility and ask questions, or call the range at 814-612-2285.