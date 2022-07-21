BROOKVILLE — A New Jersey man is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail after reportedly assaulting and threatening to kill police officers while in custody.
Brookville Borough Police filed charges against Raymond Peter Zilske, 64, of Paterson, New Jersey, including aggravated assault –second degree felony, simple assault –misdemeanor, and harassment –summary.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, police had Zilske in custody and were walking him down a hallway. Zilske allegedly kicked one of the officers in the back of the leg, near the calf.
Zilske was then escorted to a patrol vehicle. After asking about his vehicle and being told it would likely be towed, he started yelling at the officers. Zilske allegedly yelled that once he was released from jail he would kill the officers.
Zilske is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail in lieu of $20,000 bail. He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for July 28 with Magisterial Judge Gregory Bazylak.