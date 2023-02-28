BROCKWAY — The sign on the window of Brockway Appliance has the motto “Our service will sell you,” and that is something that the new owners of the downtown staple take to heart.
Michael and Chelsea Strathen took over Brockway Appliance Jan. 1, easing in with help from former owners Jim and Karen Corp prior to the first of the year. The legacy the Corps built over four decades is foremost on the new owners’ minds.
“Here at the store, every customer who walks through the door is treated like family,” Chelsea Strathen said. “We will strive to keep the legacy of our motto ‘Our service will sell you’ going as one of the best around.”
The Strathens were looking for a change when someone told them that the Corps were looking to retire from Brockway Appliance. Chelsea has a business degree from Penn State University and Michael is in the Army Reserves holding an HVAC certification with 15 years of experience of plumbing and HVAC.
“I have some experience working in family-owned businesses, and I always wanted to own my own business,” Chelsea said. “With the reputation Brockway Appliance has in keeping the customer service great I knew this would be a great fit for my family.”
The Strathen family recently grew, with a “future technician” born in July not long before Michael and Chelsea started shadowing and learning from the Corps. With nearly two months under their belts, the Strathens say that business is going well.
“We’re very busy learning everything about the store and raising a family,” Chelsea said. “The former owners have been very helpful throughout the entire transition. If I need anything, they are always available.”
The Strathens have settled into their business, already ready to talk about new models of appliances and the features of their products, such as how many fingerprints show up on the newly-popular black stainless steel. Michael said that he is learning about servicing the appliances they sell, but new technology has made changes in how that process looks.
For returning customers, some faces remain the same. Brian Kuhar stayed on as service technician and delivery installer, and Rebecca Miller is still on the sales floor and in the office.
“They both have been a wonderful asset to Brockway Appliance,” Chelsea said. “They both help Michael and me with a lot of the daily operations.”
Michael joined Kuhar doing the installation and service work, and Chelsea is in the office with Miller.
While technology may be changing on appliances, the Strathens said that Brockway Appliance will continue to be what the community is used to seeing.
“For longtime customers, the biggest change will be them meeting my husband as he assists Brian with the service work,” Chelsea said. “The great thing about running Brockway Appliance is meeting all the customers and building great relationships.”
The Strathens are from Kersey, and they said that the community is very welcoming.
“We love the town of Brockway and all the surrounding towns,” Chelsea said. “Everyone we have met has been very friendly and welcoming. We are very excited to be a part of the small business community and support the other small businesses in the area as these are the staples that keep our communities going strong. We are very thankful for not only the current customers, but also the new customers who support us.”