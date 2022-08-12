PUNXSUTAWNEY — A ribbon-cutting was held Thursday morning for the long anticipated Penn Highlands Healthcare Punxsutawney Community Medical Building, a state-of-the-art facility located along Route 119 across from Walmart.
A community open house is planned for the facility on Saturday from 9 to 11:30 a.m.
President of Penn Highlands DuBois John Sutika attended the ceremony and spoke to the crowd about the benefits and capabilities the medical building brings to Punxsutawney.
“Everyone affiliated with this technologically-advanced facility is anxious to show you this health and wellness center,” Sutika said.
He spoke about how the Punxsutawney building fits into Penn Highlands’ $111 million master facilities plan introduced in 2018. The plan consisted of eight major expansion and enhancement projects for hospitals in Brookville, Clearfield and DuBois, as well as Pine Crest Manor at Penn Highlands Elk. It also included the construction of a new hospital in State College, and later grew to $180 million to include the facility in Punxsutawney and one recently opened in Clarion, Sutika said.
“All these projects are increasing access to critical services and advanced care for the residents of Northwestern and Central Pennsylvania. And not only the projects such as the Punxsutawney and community medical building enhancing services, they’re also adding to the economy with construction in healthcare jobs,” Sutika said.
The facility offers a Q-Care walk-in clinic, outpatient rehabilitation with physical therapy, outpatient diagnostic testing that includes imaging services and lab services, family medicine and pediatric care, a lung center, gastroenterology and a retail drive-thru pharmacy. Life’s Journey OBGYN, oncology and hematology, endocrinology, and a diabetes and nutrition wellness center will be opening soon.
Recommended Video
Prior to the building’s construction, Penn Highlands had a presence in Punxsutawney for the last eight years in the Peeble’s plaza. Everything in that facility has been moved to the new Community Medical Building, which were pediatrics and Q-Care and lab and X-ray departments.
“I’m confident that the Punxsutawney Community Medical Building will be an invaluable asset that the people of this region will be able to rely on for decades to come,” Sutika said.
The investment in the Punxsutawney facility is $7.9 million, and is expected to employ about 30 people in the building.
Sutika said the construction process took a little longer than expected during the pandemic and because of supply chain issues. He said buildings like this one and others in the area provide the convenience of having services close to home.
Sutika also addressed the current staffing shortages facing not only the nursing industry, but in technicians and other positions like dietary and housekeeping all across the country. He said Penn Highlands is working on several programs to address these shortages, such as the partnership with BC3 at Brockway for its nursing program and another with the surgical tech program at Mount Aloysius College.
“Our strategy really is to work with local educational institutions and others to train local people to take the jobs that are needed and available. So it is a concern, it’s something we’re working on every day but really trying to address the concerns with training programs,” Sutika said.
The Community Medical Building is located at 21911 Route 119 in Punxsutawney. More information about the facility can be found at www.ph healthcare.org/punxsutawney