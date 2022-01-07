PUNXSUTAWNEY — The newly elected members to the Punxsutawney Borough Council gave their initial thoughts after being sworn in to their seats during the reorganization meeting Monday.
Devon Luzell said he has gone through processes with the borough and zoning committee as a business owner, and he wants to make sure things are being done correctly. Luzell owns White Knuckle Supply in town.
“I’m here because I’ve gone through the process of borough council and the zoning committee and wanted everything done the way I had to do it, not the way it seems to have been going the last few years,” Luzell said.
He said he doesn’t want to make changes, but wants to ensure protocols are being followed the way they are meant to be.
Eric Story previously served a term on the borough council, and said he didn’t accomplish what he wanted to then, and is hoping to do that now.
“Hopefully I can do it this time with the new change in the court, that we can lower the cost to the people of Punxsy. I believe there’s all kinds of ways that we can save money and lower fees, maybe even taxes. But you’ve got to have your heart in it,” Story said.
Josh McAfoos is a member of the Elk Run Fire Company, where he serves as the assistant chief and vice president. He is also a founding member of the Flashover Club in Punxsutawney.
He said he ran for the seat to make a change on the council, hoping to see some new faces for the borough.
“The fire department definitely has a spot in my heart, but I’m going to make proper decisions as to what goes on,” McAfoos said.
The three new members will participate in their first meeting next Monday at 6 p.m.