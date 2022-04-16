CLARION — The Clarion Chamber of Commerce hosted a press conference for the local organizations participating in the No P3 Bridge Tolling Coalition, an organization taking a closer look at the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) Major Bridge Public-Private Partnership (P3) initiative and the legality of its implementation.
PennDOT’s initiative proposes tolling to pay for bridge projects, with the North Fork bridges on Interstate 80 in Jefferson County and the Canoe Creek bridges on I-80 in Clarion County candidates in the plan.
Despite opposition, PennDOT is pressing ahead in an attempt to offset a reported $8.1 billion budget deficit for infrastructure repairs.
John Stroup with the Clarion Chamber of Business and Industry hosted the event. He said the event was to introduce those participating locally in the No P3 Bridge Coalition. This is a statewide organization partnered with many economic groups and chambers, along with industries, first responders, individuals and other organizations.
“We’re questioning what PennDOT and the Turnpike Commission’s public-private partnership of P3 is doing with the tolling of the nine bridges. We are all in favor of updating our infrastructure in our state, but we question how the P3 is trying to fund the build up right now. From the outset, tolling plan has been flawed and lacked oversight from the legislative bodies,” Stroup said.
Those participating and speaking in the meeting included:
- Jarred Heuer, Executive Director of the Clarion County Economic Development Corp.
- Jamie Lefever, Director of the Jefferson County Economic Development Corp.
- Susan Williams, President/CEO of the Venango County Chamber of Commerce
- Katie Hetherington-Cunfer, Director of Government and Community Relations with the Greater Reading Area Chamber Alliance
- Ryan Unger, President/CEO of the Harrisburg Regional Chamber and CREDC
- Congressman Glenn “GT” Thompson
- State Sen. Scott Hutchinson
- State Sen. Cris Dush
- State Sen. Wayne Langerholc
- State Rep. Donna Oberlander
- State Rep. Brian Smith
- Greg Lander, Klapec Trucking
- Bill Henry, real estate and housing industry
- Tracy Becker, Director of the Clarion Chamber of Commerce
Stroup said he questioned Sen. Hutchinson if there was a “statewide grassroots” effort being made regarding the P3 initiative. He said he and other locals took it upon themselves and reached across the state to many organizations. They found that many people were doing things on their own, but felt they would have a bigger voice cooperating with each other.
“We’re strong supporters of both increasing infrastructure funding and the P3s themselves, but we’ve seen the method that they’re doing right now is detrimental to our communities throughout the state,” Stroup said.
Hutchinson spoke to the legal issues the No P3 Coalition is looking into, saying the tolling will have a “devastating impact in every corner of this state,” and not only the nine communities singled out by the project.
He said the resolution and implementation of the project is so “wide open” that it opens the door to future tolling of every interstate bridge in the state.
“I believe that this entire initiative was passed illegally. It was passed behind closed doors with no transparency, no upfront public input and that is clearly spelled out that there should be either up front public input in the P3 law, but we’re going to try and repeal this entire initiative,” Hutchinson said.
Sen. Dush spoke to his experiences living in Brookville, and right along Route 322, regarding the increase in truck traffic through the town when there are accidents on I-80. He also spoke about what he and other government officials are doing to combat the initiative.
“...Representatives Oberlander and Smith, Senator Hutchinson and I have all been very proactive about both of these in our area. And I’m very grateful Senator Langerholc’s here because he is actually taking some steps to address the overall funding issue with his bill,” Dush said.
He then opened it up to Sen. Langerholc to discuss his bill that was mentioned. Langerholc was named the chairman of the Transportation Committee in January and said the P3 initiative was one of the first things he wanted to address.
He first talked about the resolution, saying it is a one-page resolution that does not say how many bridges, or where, or the toll structure. This is what led to his bill, Senate Bill 382, which focuses on the P3 initiative.
“Number one to clean up the P3 statute. Make sure that there’s transparency so that people know what is happening with that board,” Langerholc said. “...The other one, it would put a halt to the bridge tolling plan as it is.”
He also said he uncovered during an appropriations hearing that PennDOT had put taxpayer dollars out before the P3 resolution was passed.
“We were on the hook for several million dollars before this even passed in November, I think it was 2020. That’s unconscionable, that fact that it’s an afterthought of any kind of the process going,” Langerholc said.
He also said the public comment hasn’t even been scheduled yet for a Philadelphia bridge set to be tolled in the P3 initiative. He questioned how PennDOT is getting appropriate input for the bridges, and said that diversionary studies are not being done.
“We worked to develop a plan, an alternative to this… I don’t think anybody would disagree that these bridges need work. Some of them more than others. We get that. But why is the answer always, when we need money or things of that nature, let’s just raise the taxes…” Langerholc said. “Consistently. It’s the easy answer for them to put it on the backs of hardworking Pennsylvanians with a blind eye toward what the consequences are going to be, quite frankly, I’ve had enough.”
His plan, the Drive Smart Act, would enact a funding mechanism or a Garvey Bond, where the state would get $2 billion a year from the federal government for roads, bridges and other infrastructure. A portion of the money would be bonded, and a couple billion dollars would be used to get the bridge work done without tolls.
Senate Bill 382 passed the Senate and House with a couple of changes. It is now back on concurrence vote in the Senate. He said they are still trying to compromise with other entities, and said he doesn’t want to run a bill that he knows the governor will veto.
“I’m still trying to work in some areas to get PennDOT to recognize that they don’t have the support for this,” Langerholc said.
Congressman Thompson spoke about possible funding for the infrastructure needs of the commonwealth.
“Pennsylvania requires a reliable funding mechanism to maintain and replace the infrastructure. I will remind you, the commonwealth collected $5.6 billion last month in revenue, which is 13.5 percent higher than anticipated, and currently has a $2.7 billion budget surplus. Additionally, Pennsylvania is expected to receive more than $18 billion in the recent federal infrastructure package, including $1.6 billion specifically tagged for bridge replacement. And then just the massive amounts of COVID related money that is sitting in Harrisburg is significant,” Thompson said. “PennDOT studies leading up to the creation of the infamous PA Act 44, found that tolling on the interstates, and this is PennDOT’s findings, would create diversion and congestion on local roads, would put families and the traveling public at risk with that traffic diversion.”
Through his own surveys and feedback from his constituents, Thompson said his most recent surveys of Clarion and Jefferson counties showed 90 percent of those who responded are opposed to the tolling of the bridges.
“Now despite these comments, PennDOT continues to move ahead with its proposals, including filing paperwork expressing its interest in applying for more than $5 billion in federal financing for the project, clearly before all public comment periods have concluded. If they really respected the thoughts, the concerns, the issues of local citizens, why is it that they’re pursuing putting the commonwealth into debt? Now it’s clear PennDOT has reached the foregone conclusion that tolls are required, despite not having conducted studies on safety,” Thompson said.
Jarred Heuer was the first to speak from a local organization, sharing the impact the P3 initiative would have on the local community.
“Here in northwestern Pennsylvania, the proposed Bridge Toll Act is an immediate financial deterrent to do business in our region, steepening the grade and an already uphill battle for our local businesses to compete. Trends, America’s workforce has shifted away from trucking and manufacturing. Despite these shifts, the Clarion County business community fights to keep manufacturing workers employed, and its factories up and running,” Heuer said.
He spoke about the shifting landscape of business because of trends in the supply chain and workforce, and that despite these, Clarion County has had success in attracting several new out-of-state manufacturers. He said Pennsylvania “must always work to present itself as a business-friendly state.”
Jamie Lefever with the Jefferson County Economic Development Corp. also spoke to similar issues for the county. She had a statement from Tracy Zents, the Director of Jefferson Co. Emergency Services Department. She also mentioned the large manufacturing and trucking industries presence in the county, and said the county doesn’t want there to be a reason they no longer stay in business here.
Lefever also focused on the heavy truck traffic that downtown Brookville already experiences when there is a closure of I-80. She mentioned the school in town, and the safety issues this would cause as a lead-in to Zents’ statement.
“We certainly do believe the bridges need to be fixed. I mean, we certainly don’t want to see a situation like they saw in Pittsburgh and that is number one concern is we want people to have safe travels but not at the expense of our businesses or residents,” Lefever said.
The No P3 Coalition will continue to work together with the backing of government officials to stop the potential bridge tolling, and welcomes further public input.