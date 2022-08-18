RIDGWAY — The North Central Pennsylvania Regional Planning and Development Commission, based in Ridgway, has announced it is among the list of recipients to receive the 2022 Excellence in Regional Transportation Award from the National Association of Development Organizations (NADO) for its Interactive Bridge Condition Dashboard.
North Central PA Regional Planning and Development receives Excellence in Regional Transportation Award
