BROOKVILLE — Officials from across Jefferson County had concerns following a presentation regarding the Jefferson County emergency medical services (EMS) crisis, already planning ahead to more meetings to find a solution.
Discussion broke out among county, borough and township officials and the EMS representatives attending the meeting led by Jefferson County EMS Director Tracy Zents.
Chuck Cressley, manager of Jefferson County EMS, answered a question about the reimbursement rates the ambulance services receive. He said that with Medicare and Medicaid, the rates were established through a negotiated process, but when commercial companies bought into the system, the whole billing system was changed.
This established base rates for different patients, and by 2008 EMS agencies were being paid between 6 and 16 percent below the cost of providing the service, according to Cressley.
“So since 2008, every EMS agency in this room… We’ve been operating at a deficit since 2008. I don’t know what business could last until 2023 and do that,” Cressley said. “Our rates have gone up 24 percent in that time, our payment rates by Medicare, and our costs have gone up 68 percent.”
During the presentation, several actions taken by other municipalities across the state were shared, and later part of the discussion.
One of the options shared in the presentation is to charge residents a nominal fee for the EMS services. While some of the officials agreed this was a possibility, Cressley and Zents both agreed the aging population in the county is a concern.
Brookville Borough Councilman Randy Bartley spoke up to call for a possible partnership with Clarion County as the EMS crisis is a statewide issue.
“The cold hard facts is that our population and the medical demands are so acute that lives are at stake, and I think it’s time to think out of the box,” Bartley said.
He suggested creating a county-wide authority supported by taxpayer dollars and offered that since the Shippenville Ambulance recently closed, a partnership with Clarion County might be possible. Zents later agreed that whatever is done needs to be done county-wide to help all of the existing ambulance services.
“There are so many downstream consequences to that to the average individual. We can get you to Punxsy or Brookville, but can we get you to that specialty care? No,” Cressley said. “There is no sustainable funding mechanism for EMS in the United States, so this is happening everywhere in the United States.”
Zents said aside from the funding, another important focus needs to be to incentivize recruitment into emergency services of all branches.
Commissioner Scott North said he and the other Jefferson County Commissioners have already been having meetings with EMS personnel about these issues. North said the commissioners would like to quickly form a working group from those involved in the presentation to start working on solutions.
“So our thought was for all of you to consider… we take a look at some of these examples where someone is figuring this out, but put the problem against our resources and our realities,” North said. He is hoping to organize it as quickly as this week and start meeting next week.
He said the boroughs and townships should have front row seats during the discussion since this is where the people are, while EMS personnel’s advice is still included. Many of those present agreed this group would be a practical approach, and Zents offered those interested in serving on board to reach out to his office.
Zents said the meeting was held because he felt it was important everyone was on the same page.