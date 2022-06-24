CLEARFIELD — Clearfield County Prison Board officials discussed the recent 48-hour lockdown at Clearfield County Jail that stemmed from two shifts of guard call-offs.
Corrections officers at CCJ worked 16 hours straight after an entire shift called in sick, said Warden David Kessling at a recent meeting of the board.
On Thursday, June 16, Kessling said he arrived for work at the jail at 7 a.m. and was told by the staff on the 12-8 a.m. shift that all seven corrections officers on the 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. shift had called in sick.
And when they attempted to call the 29 corrections officers on the overtime list, none of them would answer their phones.
In response, Kessling said, on the advice of the county’s labor attorney, he mandated the corrections officers on the 12-8 a.m. shift to stay and work the 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. shift as well.
Kessling said they continued to call staff throughout the morning and eventually were able to get two officers to come in a couple of hours later.
However, one corrections officer on the 12-8 a.m. shift had to go home early as he had come into work early and had hit the 16-hour limit.
Due to so many staff members being absent, Kessling decided they couldn’t operate the jail as normal so he canceled all educational classes, visitation and yard time for inmates at the jail.
“We simply didn’t have the staff to do them,” Kessling said.
However, he continued to allow inmates to walk about their cell blocks, watch television and use the inmate iPads.
The 4-12 p.m. shift did come to work but they were still short staffed. Therefore, inmates were still unable to have visitation or allowed to use the yard.
On Friday, June 17, there were four corrections officers scheduled to work on the 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. shift and again, all four called in sick. The 12-8 a.m. shift again had to work a second 16-hour shift.
Kessling said the 12-8 a.m. is a shift that has a lot of younger corrections officers who don’t have as much experience, and because they were working a 16-hour shift a second day in a row, Kessling again decided to lockdown the prison.
The 4-12 p.m. shift came to work as usual but again because they were short staffed, the jail continued to be on lockdown.
Finally, on Saturday, the 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. shift arrived at work and the lockdown was ended, Kessling said.
President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman said he held Plea and Sentencing Court that Thursday and the lockdown didn’t affect any operations at the courthouse and inmates were transported back and forth to jail as normal.
Sheriff Michael Churner also said the sheriff’s department continued to operate as usual as well during those days.
Ammerman said perhaps the incident was the result of some corrections officers wanting to send the county a message that they are not happy with the continuing impasse over contract negotiations between their union and the county.
Clearfield County and several unions representing its employees — including the corrections officers — continue to be at odds over new contracts.
Commissioner Dave Glass said from what he’s heard, the employees are denying there was any coordinated effort; therefore, he is going to take it at face value until he hears differently. Glass also said there is an ongoing investigation into the matter.
Ammerman noted that contractually, the corrections officers are not allowed to go on strike so he doubts any of them will come out and say that they did so.
After the meeting, board members were asked if the investigation reveals that there was a coordinated effort by the employees, what the ramifications would be. Glass said he could not comment.
“I don’t think we are prepared to discuss any of that,” Glass said.
Ammerman said labor law is outside of his area of practice.
“My comment is, ‘I don’t know,’” Ammerman said. “That’s out of my area.”
When asked how much the additional overtime cost the county on those two days, Kessling said he could only give a rough estimate of about $3,500-$4,000.
Kessling said the issue was made worse because the jail is already down five positions because they have not been able to fill them. Ammerman said the jail had offered a prospective employee a job but she turned it down after getting a higher paying job.
Kessling said employees working 16-hour shifts at the jail is not uncommon due to vacant positions.
There are 34 corrections officer positions at the jail, but currently only 29 are filled, Kessling said.