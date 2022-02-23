BROOKVILLE — Jefferson County Jail officials reported a spike in COVID-19 cases in the last month, with numbers now receding, and a stoppage of programs as a result during the Jail Board meeting Tuesday.
Warden Dustin Myers said the jail saw a spike of 18 cases of COVID in the last month. The number of positive cases is now down to five, and none of them are among the officers of the jail.
“We’re actually recovering from a slight increase in our COVID numbers. About two weeks ago we were sitting around 18 positive cases. We are down to five at the moment. Our officers are fully staffed now,” Myers said.
Deputy Warden Brandon Schott also said the jail’s programs were shut down for a week while the cases were handled. They are now up and running again, including work release which will be reinstated on Thursday.
Jefferson County Sheriff’s Deputy Sam Bartley said the prisoner transports have not been as much of an issue as they were anticipating. He said he is averaging about one transport a month for the men, and the women seem to be easier to get transports set up for.
Court Administrator Chad Weaver said he has not heard of any issues regarding transportation either.