PUNXSUTAWNEY –Members of the Oliver Township Volunteer Fire Department responded to a fully involved structure fire Thursday around 4:30 p.m.
Oliver Township Fire Chief Bob Barber said the structure was a camp that had no one home at the time of the fire. The fire was reported by a passing driver who could see the fire from Route 36. No injuries were reported.
“There was no one there when it happened,” Barber said. “It’s way back in, so it was burning pretty good even before anybody saw it.”
The structure is a complete loss, according to Barber. He said there were units on scene within 10 to 15 minutes of the call coming through.
“It was just a defensive attack just to try to put the fire out. We were pretty sure nobody was home but there was no way there was going to be entry made. It was all exterior defensive attack, that was all we did,” Barber said.
He called in a second alarm to get more tanker trucks on scene because of the distance back the driveway to the camp, and the need for water.
Oliver Township responded to a rekindle Friday in the early afternoon. This fire only occurred in the basement, and Oliver Township was the only department to respond to this call.
During the initial fire Thursday, volunteers responded from Lindsey in Punxsutawney, Ringgold, Brookville, Summerville, Perry Township, Pinecreek Township, Knox Township, and McCalmont to assist on scene. Several other stations were called for standby assignments while the fire was fought.
The state police fire marshal was to the scene to investigate the fire, but no details are available at the time of printing.