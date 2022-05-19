PUNXSUTAWNEY — A two-vehicle crash shut down Route 36 near Punxsutawney for about 45 minutes Wednesday morning, and resulted in one person being flown by helicopter from the scene.
Punxsutawney Station 30 Fire Chief 30 Doug McAfoos said it was a car versus a semi-truck, and the passenger in the car was entrapped when firefighters arrived on scene.
According to McAfoos, it appeared the driver of the car pulled out from Route 536 in front of the truck traveling south on Route 36, and was struck by the truck.
There were no other passengers in the car, and the truck driver did not appear to be injured, according to McAfoos. McAfoos said the driver of the car was responsive when he got there, but wasn’t talking to firefighters, and “wasn’t very coherent at the time.”
“She was pretty lucky I think,” McAfoos said. “That’s been a bad intersection right there for us… we have quite a few (accidents) right there. Looking up over the hill toward the north you can see real good. South, you can see but if something’s coming, you figure 55, 60 mile an hour it’s on you real quick.”
A landing zone was set up for Life Flight at the crash scene next to VanLeer’s car dealership. The driver of the car was Life-flighted from the scene.
No identities of those involved have been released at this time.