PUNXSUTAWNEY — The inaugural Endless Mountains Adventure Race that began in Punxsutawney Monday morning is the result of much planning and a chance encounter on the part of race organizers Brent Freedland and Abby Perkiss.
The pair took their first trip from their home in Philadelphia to the PA Wilds region, and Punxsutawney, in 2020 when they were desperate to get out of the house.
“It feels totally surreal. We came here with our kids in November 2020 because we just needed to get out of Philly… We weren’t expecting groundhog statues, we weren’t expecting the visual landscape we found,” Perkiss said.
While in town they ran into local Jeanne Curtis, who offered the family a friendly face in the unfamiliar area.
“We were walking around and Jeanne pulls up beside us and she said ‘you look a little lost. Can I help you?’ We talked for like 20 minutes. She told us all about the history of the town. She found us a little while later to give our kids like books and stuff, and then said ‘if there’s anything I can ever do to help let me know here’s my Facebook information.’”
This was so impactful for the family that Perkiss decided the race should start in Punxsutawney. She said the whole community has also been “endlessly enthusiastic and supportive.”
She said that she has lived her whole life in Philadelphia, and to be able to come see the town with such a “legendary status in the state and country” was amazing. She also said how great it was to be able to bring an international community of people along with her family.
Executive Director of the Adventure Racing World Series Heidi Muller attended the opening day of the race, flying to Punxsutawney from South Africa.
“We are part of the AR World Series, this event is, which means that Punxsy kind of gets broadcast on an international map, as does the entire PA Wilds,” Perkiss said.
The race is also part of the United States Adventure Race Association series, earning teams points toward their national ranking status. The director of the U.S. Adventure Racing Association is racing in the race, and made the announcement Sunday of a partnership between the AR World Series and the U.S. ARA to create a North American Regional Series as part of the Adventure Racing World Series.
“I don’t think any of us were expecting that partnership to emerge -we’ve been working on that partnership emerging but for that to be announced here this week was big,” Perkiss said. “There’s a lot of focus on this town right now, on this region.”