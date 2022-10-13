Editor’s note: The Courier Express, in collaboration with Lola M. Smith, MS, lecturer in biology at Penn State DuBois, is republishing a series of work completed by college students about endangered species in Pennsylvania. References for the work, similar to a college research paper, are credited at the end for each article.
Threatened or endangered species are species that are at a risk of becoming extinct or extirpated from a specific area. In Pennsylvania there are many threatened or endangered species, one of those is the Allegheny woodrat (Neotoma magister). The Allegheny woodrat is a member of the packrat family and is native to Pennsylvania. They have large eyes and ears, a relatively big head with long whiskers, and a furry tail unlike some rats. They have a grayish-brown back with white on their underside and paws. When they are full grown their tail is about 8 inches long, bringing their total length to about 17 inches and they weigh less than a pound on average (Butchkosk 2014).
The Allegheny woodrat was discovered to be threatened in the state of Pennsylvania back in the late 1970s and early 1980s. Their population numbers were fine in the 1940s and 1950s, but then during bat surveys, John S. Hall noticed that the population had vastly declined in 1978 and 1979 (PNHP). The true cause of their population decrease is relatively unknown, but it is believed to be a mixture of things negatively impacting them. One thing having a negative impact on them is the decline in American chestnuts, since the Allegheny woodrats diet depends heavily on hard mast like chestnuts. The decline in American chestnuts due to the chestnut blight has tragically impacted them. Another believed cause is the Gypsy moth (Lymantria dispar) which also causes declines in the production of hard masts such as acorns, which once again is a staple in the Allegheny woodrats diet. A very large cause in their decline is the fragmentation of forests which directly decreases the amount of their preferred habitat available to them (Butchkosk 2014).
Since they have been listed, there have been plans set in place to hopefully preserve the remaining population and allow it to grow. Some things added into these plans to help their populations are minimizing roadways, railways, trails, windmills, oil and gas facilities, and mining facilities in their habitat to protect from fragmentation. Another plan being put into action is to plant more hard mast producing trees and introducing hybrid American chestnuts that may withstand the chestnut blight and provide food for the Allegheny woodrat (Kreye, et al. 2021). Planting mast producing trees is also a way the public and landowners can help the Allegheny woodrat as well as many other species.
Most people associate rats with pests typically found in cities who may cause damage to homes and spread disease, but this is far from the truth for the Allegheny woodrat. They prefer to live in rocky outcrops or caves far into the forest. They are also extremely beneficial to our environment, which is why we should care about them. They help forest biodiversity by caching, or burying, seeds and nuts for storage, which they then sometimes forget about causing new trees to grow from the seeds or nuts. They also are a valuable food source to many birds of prey that we enjoy seeing, such as the Great horned owl (Bubo virginianus) (Kreye, et al. 2021).
