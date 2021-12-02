Editor’s note: The Courier Express, in collaboration with Lola M. Smith, MS, lecturer in biology at Penn State DuBois, is republishing a series of work completed by college students about endangered species in Pennsylvania. References for the work, similar to a college research paper, are credited at the end for each article.
The American Bittern, Botaurus lentiginosus, is a species of bird in the heron family. They are a medium-sized heron, growing up to 34 inches tall and having a wingspan of around 50 inches. They have dark streaks running vertically along their body that allow them to camouflage into the weeds, allowing them to stealthily hunt. It is interesting that the streaks allow the bird to blend in with the grasses. When threatened the bird will stick their heads straight up so that the streaks align with the vertical vegetation. On some occasions they will even sway side to side with the tall grasses and weeds (Haffner 2014). They can also be found in marsh areas along the edges of lakes, ponds, rivers, and streams.
They need large wetlands habitats in which to live, which is the major reason for their listing as an endangered species in Pennsylvania. Over the past two centuries wetlands have declined by 50% in Pennsylvania, these are the areas that the American Bittern are dependent on. Marshes are also large at-risk areas for sedimentation, eutrophication, chemical pollution, and encroachment. In order to preserve this species in Pennsylvania, habitat protection should be the number one focus.
Currently in Pennsylvania they are working to protect nesting sites for this species through easements, land acquisition, and public education. Pennsylvania Game Commission biologists are monitoring the distribution and nesting locations of this species through bird surveys. The Game Commission has also been working with partners to manage wetlands using water manipulation. This allows better seed gemination of the plants that bitterns prefer to be in. They are also trying to maintain a stable water level during their nesting season which will improve their breeding success.
There are many things that you could do to help preserve the American Bittern and their habitat. First, invasive species are a huge problem in today’s wetland environment. Many species such as purple loosestrife and narrow-leaved cattails plague our wetlands today and don’t allow desired species to grow. It is easy to go into a wetland and locate these species and remove them from the area, to allow the native and desired species to grow. Areas that are right next to ponds, lakes, rivers, or streams should have a natural buffer zone. That buffer zone consists of grasses and other plants for the American Bittern, and other animals, to hide in and travel. Not mowing a two-foot section of grass right on the edge of the bank and allowing it to grow tall will help the American Bittern, along with those other species. Another easy way to help them is by reporting sightings of these birds either to the Game Commission, or into apps such as eBird.
References
Haffner, C., Gross, D. (2014). American Bittern. Pennsylvania Game Commission. https://www.pgc.pa.gov/Wildlife/EndangeredandThreatened/Pages/AmericanBittern.asp