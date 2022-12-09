Editor’s note: The Courier Express, in collaboration with Lola M. Smith, MS, lecturer in biology at Penn State DuBois, is republishing a series of work completed by college students about endangered species in Pennsylvania. References for the work, similar to a college research paper, are credited at the end for each article.
The black-crowned night heron (Nycticorax nycticorax) is a species of heron once commonly found throughout the state of Pennsylvania. Counties as far north and west as Luzerne and Crawford used to see these birds in abundance, today that is different. Though the species has always been most prominent in the southeastern counties, it used to have a presence in most. Nowadays, it is hard to find anywhere else in the state (PGC).
Standing around two feet tall, and weighing about two pounds, black-crowned night herons are medium sized and usually stand with their neck tucked, appearing hunched. They have a stocky shape and body, large, flat heads and a thick bill, setting it apart from many other herons. As the name suggests, they are defined by their black cap or crown, which continues down their back coupled with a light-gray plumage throughout the body (Cornell Lab of Ornithology). Juveniles are a mottled brown with a yellowish bill, and easily confused with juveniles of a similarly endangered night heron species. Social in nature, they nest in colonies –where they don’t even recognize their own chicks –and they stay close to a source of food. In Pennsylvania, they are primarily found along rivers and creeks where they rest in the foliage of trees during the day. Given the name night heron, they are most commonly active around dusk until dawn when they leave the roost to forage either near or in water, and mudflats.
Reasons for listing these herons as state endangered lie in the nesting colonies. The number and range of these colonies have declined through the years, leaving Wade Island in Dauphin County and hospital property in Lancaster County as the two primary colonies for nesting black-crowned night herons. The decline of a breeding population and habitat availability for them is the sole reason for the birds reaching the state endangered listing (PGC). However, the declines are not entirely understood. Threats facing the population are present, like competition with other species in nest sites and erosion wasting away the area. Also considering nest raiders like raccoons and crows, in addition to wetland degradation and destruction, defining the most prominent cause of the nesting colonies’ decline is the difficulty, but all of these factors lead to the protection and management in the state.
Through the Pennsylvania Natural Heritage Program, as well as the Environmental Review process, nesting colonies gain protection. The Pennsylvania Game Commission and its colonial waterbird program actively monitor the nesting colonies and the sites they inhabit. Outside of these efforts, much of the ecology surrounding black-crowned night herons is not understood, so to address the needs that further benefit the species, more studies need to be conducted. Additionally, the little efforts of people near these birds goes far. If you notice these birds, reduce pressure on the area and let the birds have their space. Letting them establish comfortability could best prompt recovery at this stage.
References
Cornell Lab of Ornithology. (2019). Black-crowned Night-Heron Identification. Www.allaboutbirds.org; Cornell Lab of Ornithology. https://www.allaboutbirds.org/guide/Black-crowned_Night-Heron/id
Black-crowned Night Heron. (n.d.-b). Chesapeake Bay. https://www.chesapeakebay.net/discover/field-guide/entry/black-crowned-night-heron
Black-crowned Night Heron. (n.d.-a). Pennsylvania Game Commission. https://www.pgc.pa.gov/Wildlife/EndangeredandThreatened/Pages/Black-crownedNightHeron.aspx