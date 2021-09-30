Editor’s note: The Courier Express, in collaboration with Lola M. Smith, MS, lecturer in biology at Penn State DuBois, is republishing a series of work completed by college students about endangered species in Pennsylvania. References for the work, similar to a college research paper, are credited at the end for each article.
There are several species that are not endangered federally but they are within a state. This means that while a species is not endangered in one state it may be endangered in another. The Lota lota (better known as the Burbot) is one of those species. In the following paragraphs you will learn about Burbot, why it is endangered, and what can be done to save the only freshwater representative of the Codfish family in Pennsylvania (Felbaum et al., 1995.).
In Pennsylvania, this fish can be found in the northwest portion of the state, namely, the Allegheny River and Lake Erie. It prefers to live in the deeper, colder portions of lakes and rivers. After their spawning season in midwinter, they tend to migrate to rivers from the lakes. If someone were to reel in a Burbot they may, at first, be confused because it looks like a cross between a catfish and an eel. The Burbot has an elongated and laterally compressed body like that of an eel as well as a flattened head with similar features to a catfish. This fish can grow up to 46 inches but on average they will grow to about half of that size. Lastly, these fish have barbel projections from each of their nostrils and one from the tip of the lower jaw (Felbaum et al., 1995.).
Just like many other species, Burbot is affected by changes in the climate and environment. They are susceptible to pollution, river damming, overfishing, invasive species and competition with other species (Felbaum et al., 1995.). For instance, if a waterway is dammed between the river that they are in and the lake where they find a mate, they are less likely to be able to successfully reproduce. Inversely, if a river is dammed and they are then trapped in a lake they will likely be overfished, attacked by invasive species, or be unable to compete with other species.
There are several things that can be done to avoid endangerment of this species in Pennsylvania. There are watershed management practices that are in progress that can and enhance the conditions in which the Burbot thrive. (i.e., erosion management, invasive species removal, and removal of obstacles that could impede their migration). There are also things that you, the reader, can do to help this species. Some of these things include not constructing unnecessary makeshift dams that hinder the travel of the Burbot, not polluting bodies of water, releasing any Burbot that are accidentally caught, and finding a new fishing hole if you notice that you are continually catching Burbot so as not to disturb these fish.
References:
Frank Felbaum, Bob Mitchell, Kathy McKenna, Jerry Hassinger, Andrew Shiels, James Hart, Daniel Brauning. “Endangered and Threatened Species of Pennsylvania.” Harrisburg, PA: Wild Resource Conservation Fund, 1995.