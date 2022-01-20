Editor’s note: The Courier Express, in collaboration with Lola M. Smith, MS, lecturer in biology at Penn State DuBois, is republishing a series of work completed by college students about endangered species in Pennsylvania. References for the work, similar to a college research paper, are credited at the end for each article.
Dickcissels are songbirds that, while once common throughout the commonwealth, have experienced a great reduction in population numbers. Known scientifically as Spiza americana the dickcissel is currently listed as state endangered and is protected under the state game and wildlife code. While not a common sight in the commonwealth, dickcissels have several identifying features to allow you to properly identify the species.
Dickcissels are six to seven inches tall with a wingspan between nine and 11 inches. They are comparable in size to the commonly seen Northern Cardinal (Cardinalis cardinalis). Dickcissels have a grayish-brown back with dark streaks. The breast of the bird is yellow in color with a white throat patch and a black bib. Both males and females are colored similarly with the males showing more brilliant coloring than the duller looking females. They are difficult to confuse with any other grassland species. The male dickcissel has a loud distinctive song that give the species its name: see-see-dick-dick-siss-siss-siss. Males will perch at a high point and project their song making them easily detected by observers (Haffner 2014). Dickcissels are an easily identifiable bird based not only off their identifying characteristics but also because of their habitat preferences.
Dickcissels are a grassland species. During the breeding season you are most likely to encounter the species in large grassy areas such as hayfields or strip-mines that have been reclaimed and converted into grasslands. During migration you may encounter them in grassy fields but are most likely to encounter them at feeding stations (Haffner 2014). The species habitat preferences have been a major contributor to the population decline in the commonwealth.
Dickcissels preference for grassland habitats have contributed to the species decline. Revolution in agricultural practices and the “clean farm” movement has led to farms utilizing more of their lands and this has led to a decrease in the amount of fallow land that is present on the landscape (Haffner 2014). While we can create habitat to offset this loss the sporadic nesting behavior of the dickcissels makes this a complicated matter.
Dickcissels are sporadic nesters and will occupy a nesting site one year and then be completely absent from it the next. Little is known as to why the species behave in such a manner. This behavior makes it difficult for managers to create habitat for the species due to not knowing the location of the best sites for habitat creation. One thing that is beneficial though is the presence of abandoned strip-mines throughout Pennsylvania. These strip mines present the perfect location for habitat improvements. Already being disturbed sites converting these locations into grassland habitats is relatively simple and is a great benefit to the environment (Haffner 2014). Beyond habitat creation there are ways for citizens to help the species.
Citizens can help monitor and locate dickcissels. Bird watching is a simple and inexpensive past time and if you can properly identify the species and report it you can help monitor populations. Sightings could be reported to your local Game Commission regional office as well as local Audubon chapters. These organizations are great resources and will willingly answer any questions you may have.
References
Haffner, C., & Gross, D. (2014). Dickcissel. Pennsylvania Game Commission. https://www.pgc.pa.gov/Wildlife/EndangeredandThreatened/Pages/Dickcissel.aspx. Retrieved September 16, 2021.