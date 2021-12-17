Editor’s note: The Courier Express, in collaboration with Lola M. Smith, MS, lecturer in biology at Penn State DuBois, is republishing a series of work completed by college students about endangered species in Pennsylvania. References for the work, similar to a college research paper, are credited at the end for each article.
I would like to introduce you to the Eastern mud turtle, or scientifically known as Kinosternon subrubrum subrubrum, by informing you about the characteristics and habitat of this turtle, the reasons it is endangered, the action plan to get them off the endangered list, and what we can do to help.
These turtles can be identified by their small size of 3-5 inches in length, and brown/olive shell with yellow markings on their head and along their sides (Poston, 2021). One characteristic that makes these cute turtles unique, is the double-hinged plastron—the underside of the turtle (Klotz, 2013). This allows them to protect themselves from birds and raccoons by completely closing their shell, which keeps their head and limbs safe (Klotz, 2013). You can find this turtle residing in slow moving, shallow rivers with soft, muddy bottoms and thick aquatic vegetation (Poston, 2021). In Pennsylvania, they can be found in the very southeastern corner in the Delaware River Valley (Poston, 2021).
Since the southeastern corner of Pennsylvania is heavily populated, their habitat is quickly being destroyed (Klotz, 2013). This is the most likely the reason these turtles are endangered in Pennsylvania, but other factors include: deaths on roads where they get trapped by curbs, predators such as raccoons and birds eating their young, water pollution from oils, road salt, insecticides, and pesticides, use of lawn mowers in their habitats, and collection for illegal pet trading (Klotz, 2013). With raccoon populations on the rise, more roads being created, and higher rates of habitat invasion, all due to urbanization, this species might not survive for many more decades (Klotz, 2013). Scientists also expect that rising sea levels from climate change will be a serious threat to the southeastern mud turtle (Klotz, 2013).
There is an action plan in place to help save these turtles. A few examples of the many things the Department of Environmental Protection is doing are: reducing the speed limit in areas near these turtle habitats, posting turtle crossing signs in these areas, proposing that curbs should be pitched at a 45 degree angle or have openings every few feet to avoid trapping the turtles on the road, and minimizing the use of pesticides and fertilizers close to rivers and streams (Klotz, 2013).
Looking at this adorable turtle, you might be asking yourself, “What can I do to help?” I’m glad you asked! We can help this species by refraining from using pesticides and insecticides near streams and rivers, avoiding mowing grass near turtle habitats, being cautious while driving around potential turtle crossing areas, leaving turtles alone when seeing them in their habitat, and doing your part to help slow climate change (Klotz, 2013). Together, we can get these tiny turtles removed from the endangered species list in Pennsylvania.
References
Klotz, M. (2013). (dir.). Species Status Assessment –Southeastern Mud Turtle (pp. 1–14). New York, New York: The Department of Department of Environmental Protection.
Poston, J. (2021, January 1). Heads up! PAHERPS IDENTIFICATION. https://www.paherps.com/herps/turtles/mud_turtle/.