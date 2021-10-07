Editor’s note: The Courier Express, in collaboration with Lola M. Smith, MS, lecturer in biology at Penn State DuBois, is republishing a series of work completed by college students about endangered species in Pennsylvania. References for the work, similar to a college research paper, are credited at the end for each article.
Pennsylvania has many endangered species that require your help to conserve these important wildlife animals and plants. Among these endangered animals, the Great Egret, Ardea alba, is a white, migratory bird that is usually found in Southern Pennsylvania. The Great Egret typically forages for small fish, frogs and other small aquatic animals that can be found in shallow rivers, streams, ponds, lakes and even marshes. The Great Egrets’ nests can typically be found adjacent to their preferred feeding area in trees or shrubby growth and are made of sticks. It can nest up to four blue-green eggs that are taken care of by both parents. An unusual characteristic of the Great Egret is that after they are done nesting in the late summer they can travel many miles away throughout Pennsylvania to wherever there is a suitable habitat.
These migratory birds were shot and killed in the 1900s to satisfy the feather demand for women’s hats. Not only were they shot simply for fashion, but the plume trade and hobbies that included bird and egg collecting also helped contribute to not only the fast decline of the Great Egret but many other bird species as well. As of 1990 these birds had established three nesting colonies that are protected by state agencies. As a result, their population numbers have increased. The current issue with the Great Egret population is habitat loss, water pollution, and nest disturbance (Haffner and Gross, 2014).
To try and recover this species, all known nesting colonies should be closed to public intrusion and safeguarded from developmental pressures within a quarter mile of the colony. Wetlands, streams, and rivers used for foraging should be protected and enhanced through watershed stewardship programs (Haffner and Gross, 2014). Donations can be made to the National Audubon Society to help with the conservation of birds. Citizens can support initiatives to conserve and restore wetlands on public and private property. If you happen to see a Great Egret, do not get too close. Great Egrets can be disturbed and stressed very easily, a distinct characteristic that is contributing to their demise. Citizens can help by reporting illegal behavior, such as someone disturbing the nests or someone who is trying to poach these birds. Another way to help conserve this migratory bird species is to pick up your garbage and do not litter. Plastic six-pack straps, fishing line, and empty bottles and/or cans have extremely negative impacts on the environment and the species that inhabit them. Another way you can help the Great Egret species is by reporting any nesting area or colonies that you may suspect have not been identified to the local Pennsylvania Game Commission (Gross and Haffner, 2010) .
Resources
Gross, D., & Haffner, C. (2010). Make a difference. Pennsylvania Game Commission. https://www.pgc.pa.gov/InformationResources/GetInvolved/Pages/Make-a-Difference.aspx.
Haffner, C., & Gross, D. (2014). Great egret. Pennsylvania Game Commission. https://www.pgc.pa.gov/Wildlife/EndangeredandThreatened/Pages/GreatEgret.aspx.