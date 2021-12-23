Editor’s note: The Courier Express, in collaboration with Lola M. Smith, MS, lecturer in biology at Penn State DuBois, is republishing a series of work completed by college students about endangered species in Pennsylvania. References for the work, similar to a college research paper, are credited at the end for each article.
The King Rail, or Rallus Elegans, is a chicken sized bird native to Pennsylvania. These birds have a wingspan of up to 25 inches, males reaching this size more often than females. Even having such size, the birds are quite secretive and will be seen running if at all seen.
You will likely not see a King Rail unless you are searching for it, due to their specific environment. They require a quiet marsh and fair weather to be found, and to make things a little more challenging they are most active at night. King Rail’s prefer marshes that are large usually containing cattails, grasses, sedges, and rushes in standing shallow water areas.
The birds are overall a darker color with a deep brown intermixed. They have long dark bills and long legs used for getting around in the swampy habitats that these birds prefer. You can find these birds in fresh or brackish marshes up and down the east coast. A cool fact about King Rails that I learned during this project is that an adult King Rail will lose all its feathers for a month after nesting, keeping the bird grounded during this time.
In Pennsylvania, the King Rail is currently listed as endangered and has been this way for a long time. The bird does well in other states and is not listed as endangered or threatened at the federal level. These birds have never been very common in Pennsylvania, but the annual reports by the Pennsylvania Game Commission have shown that the King Rail is rarer today, then it has ever been historically. This decline in numbers is thought to be primarily because of the loss of quality marshland habitats throughout Pennsylvania. Wetlands are being plugged, filled, and moved making it impossible for the King Rails to live in that area. This bird’s specific habitat is the primary factor for loss of population numbers.
As for current management plans, the United States Fish and Wildlife Service is making conservation efforts by conducting regular surveys for this rare bird. It is known that enhanced wetland areas that stay filled through the summer months can seriously help the bird’s breeding success and young survivorship. King Rails need more space to thrive in these quiet marshes compared to other waterfowl, due to their size. These are such a beautiful bird, and I would hate to see them disappear from our state.
