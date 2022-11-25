Editor’s note: The Courier Express, in collaboration with Lola M. Smith, MS, lecturer in biology at Penn State DuBois, is republishing a series of work completed by college students about endangered species in Pennsylvania. References for the work, similar to a college research paper, are credited at the end for each article.
The Kirtland’s snake, Clonophis kirtlandii, is an endangered species here in Pennsylvania. The recorded counties that this species has been found in are Allegheny, Butler, Westmoreland and Forest (PFBC and PGC, 2015).
This snake species is incredibly unique because of how it looks and is nonvenomous. The best way to identify them is their body scales. “Their upper body scales are gray to reddish-brown, with two rows of small, diffuse dark blotches along the midline, and a row of larger dark blotches alongside these. The head is darker with a whitish chin, throat, and some scales around the mouth. The belly is red with a row of black spots along each margin.” Also, it grows just over two feet. (Felbaum and Mitchell, 1995). An unusual characteristic of Kirtland’s that may distinguish it from other species is the way it flattens out its body when disturbed (Poston, Jason, and Don, Becker, 2007).
The snake’s favorite type of habitat is a variety of freshwater wetlands or anywhere close to a water source. This snake’s habitat choices include swamps, marshes, fens, bogs, meadows, ponds, or creeks because of lots of debris to hide under. Also, Kirtland’s snakes like these types of areas since they are insectivores, so this gives them plenty of opportunity to find food (Schorr, R. A., 2018.; Soule, J. D., B. Van Dam, and G. Hammerson, 2011).
There are at least three reasons why Kirtland’s snakes are endangered. One is habitat loss and that is because humans expand into their territory, leaving them no choice but to leave. Second, wetlands are being filled in and destroyed which can impact not only this snake species but all species that rely on wetlands. Third, habitat fragmentation means isolating a population from other populations so that they cannot mate (biodiversity) or leave for food which results in that ecosystem dying.
Currently, the PFBC and PGC do not have an action plan. They want to do more research on them so that they can make an action plan that will protect the snakes. So, there are three ways that we can help the Kirtland’s snakes. One is by protecting our wetlands by leaving them alone, not filling them in, or putting waste in them. Second, is by not killing them because the snakes are completely harmless and nonvenomous. Third, if you think you identify a Kirtland’s snake, contact the PGC immediately so that professionals can do research on them. Please protect Kirtland’s snakes because we do not need any more species to go extinct.
