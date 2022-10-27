Editor’s note: The Courier Express, in collaboration with Lola M. Smith, MS, lecturer in biology at Penn State DuBois, is republishing a series of work completed by college students about endangered species in Pennsylvania. References for the work, similar to a college research paper, are credited at the end for each article.
Acipenser fulvescens, otherwise known as lake sturgeon, is one of the world’s most iconic fish, and it is endangered. The lake sturgeon is a freshwater bottom feeder type fish with an overall streamlined shaped body with rows of bony plates on its sides and back for skin. It also has four sensory organs (barbels) that dangle near its mouth and can reach lengths up to 5-7 feet and an average weight of 80 to 100 pounds, sometimes reaching over 240 pounds (National Geographic, 2022). When it comes to their preferred habitat, they mostly occupy the bottoms of large freshwater lake and river ecosystems, and lake and costal systems. However, this preferred habitat changes when lake sturgeon are going to spawn. When ready to reproduce they will migrate into large rivers to lay their eggs in rocky, swift flowing parts of the river (USFWS, 2022).
These fish also have some very unusual characteristics that one would not expect. One of the characteristics is that the species will use its spade-like snout to stir up the substrate and sediments on the beds of rivers and lakes while it is feeding (BioExpedition, 2020). Another unusual characteristic is the longevity of the species. This characteristic is dependent on gender. Males typically live to be 55 years old, and females frequently make it to the 150 year mark (National Geographic, 2022).
Then, there is the question that most people like to know, and that is, “What is the most likely reason for the species being endangered?” For lake sturgeon, it is due to people overharvesting the species (VhGheSMMHd, 2022). Their eggs are used for caviar. Sturgeon eggs can be a very profitable business. To this day some people have licenses to hatch and raise sturgeon for their eggs. A specially trained surgeon removes the eggs from the fish and then sews the fish back up. The fish is then released until the next spawning season. In today’s market value, the caviar that is made from the species’ eggs is on average $100 per ounce (Global Seafoods North America, 2022).
All hope is not lost for lake sturgeon in Pennsylvania. The public can help in many different ways. If you are a fisherman and you catch this species, immediately release it back into the water. Also, as a community the public can spread the word of the species being threatened, and encourage why the species should be saved. There is an action plan that is being used. The Pennsylvania Wildlife Action Plan for the lake sturgeon was created in 2005 and plans to, “reduce the cost of fish and wildlife management by decreasing expensive recoveries of species in need of critical care.” Meaning it will cost less to create management methods for a species that is endangered, so the chances of the species surviving increases (PGC, 2022). To learn more about the plan, lake sturgeon, or other species, you can go to the PA Fish and Boat website at www.fishandboat.com.
References
Global Seafoods North America. 2022. “White Sturgeon Caviar Fresh.” Global Seafoods North America, https://globalseafoods.com/products/white-sturgeon-caviar-1#:~:text=%22How%20much%20is%20sturgeon%20caviar%3F%22%20Our%20white%20sturgeon,%24270.00%20for%204oz%20tin%3B%20%24530.00%20for%208.75oz%20tin. Accessed, 4 October 2022.
Author. “Are Lake Sturgeon Endangered?” DIY Seattle, 5 July 2022, https://diyseattle.com/are-lake-sturgeon-endangered/#:~:text=Why%20is%20the%20sturgeon%20endangered%3F%20Today%2C%20the%20species,an%20indicator%20of%20the%20health%20of%20our%20lakes. Accessed, 4 October 2022.
BioExpedition. “Lake Sturgeon.” BioExpedition, 16 Jan. 2020, https://www.bioexpedition.com/lake-sturgeon/#:~:text=Lake%20Sturgeon%20Feeding.%20Like%20all%20species%20of%20Sturgeon%2C,sensors.%20This%20helps%20them%20to%20find%20their%20food. Accessed, 4 October 2022.
Pennsylvania Game Commission (PGC). 2022. “Wildlife Action Plan.” Pennsylvania Game Commission, https://www.pgc.pa.gov/Wildlife/WildlifeActionPlan/Pages/default.aspx. Accessed, 4 October 2022.
National Geographic. 2022. “Lake Sturgeon, Facts and Photos.” Animals, https://www.nationalgeographic.com/animals/fish/facts/lake-sturgeon. Accessed, 4 October.
U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service (USFWS). 2022. “Lake Sturgeon (Acipenser Fulvescens): U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service.” FWS.gov, https://www.fws.gov/species/lake-sturgeon-acipenser-fulvescens. Accessed, 4 October 2022