Editor’s note: The Courier Express, in collaboration with Lola M. Smith, MS, lecturer in biology at Penn State DuBois, is republishing a series of work completed by college students about endangered species in Pennsylvania. References for the work, similar to a college research paper, are credited at the end for each article.
The Loggerhead Shrike (Lanius ludovicianus), also known as the Butcher Bird, is one of the many migratory birds found in Pennsylvania. “Loggerhead” is in reference to the size of their head being over proportionate to the rest of their body. It is gray and black in color with a white patch of both wings and white stomach, a hooked bill, and a black mask that will extend to each eye.
Shrikes are known for perching on barbed wire and as well as poles. They are also known for killing their prey by impaling them on barbed wire and even thorns due to their lack of strong feet, which makes them super unique as a species. This bird species is very important because they help keep mice, meadow voles, and any sort of agricultural pest numbers down. Their prey includes: small rodents, snakes, lizards, smaller birds, carrion and insects. People say they are known for replicating a hawk when they are hunting due to the way that they perch and scan the ground and then swoop down to grab their prey.
The habitat that you can find them in are open areas and short grass pastures with shrubs. They are also noted to use shelterbelts, golf courses and strip mines in addition to cemeteries. (PGC, 2014) They prefer to nest in thorny shrub and tree species including devils walkingstick (Aralia spinosa) and locust as a way to protect their eggs from predators.
Pennsylvania has a lot of the shrikes’ preferred habitat so no one really knows why this species is on the decline due to Pennsylvania having plenty of grassland and pastures for them to thrive in. It is known that the population has declined about 76% between 1966 and 2015 (Whitescarver, 2018). In other states though, habitat loss is common due to urbanization. Many think the recent use of pesticides and other chemicals in their breeding grounds and nesting areas may have a large impact on the shrike population. Another reason for their decline is everyday stresses such as car collisions and human disturbances.
As of now in Pennsylvania, the Loggerhead Shrike is protected by the Game Wildlife Code and the Migratory Bird Treaty Act of 1918. To help the populations, recent actions to help the shrike have been taken such as contacting landowners and encouraging them to manage their pastures, fencerows, and barbed wire to favor loggerhead shrikes. The Pennsylvania Game Commission contacted local researchers from Lock Haven and Pennsylvania State universities to study nest monitoring, breeding, and habitat characterizations to help determine mortality reasons. The Game Commission’s Private Landowner Assistance Program (PLAP) is currently offering suggestions for managing habitat for the Loggerhead Shrike as well as other wildlife species that are in need of help. You can help by participating in the PLAP, by reporting to the PA Game Commission when you see a shrike, and by helping to sustain its habitat.
References
Pennsylvania Game Commission 2014. Loggerhead Shrike <https://www.pgc.pa.gov/Wildlife/EndangeredandThreatened/Pages/LoggerheadShrike.aspx>. Accessed 31 Aug 2021.
Getting More on the Ground, 2018. Loggerhead Shrike – Populations in Steep Decline. <https://www.gettingmoreontheground.com/2018/01/09/loggerhead-shrike-population-steep-decline/>.