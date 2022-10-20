Editor’s note: The Courier Express, in collaboration with Lola M. Smith, MS, lecturer in biology at Penn State DuBois, is republishing a series of work completed by college students about endangered species in Pennsylvania. References for the work, similar to a college research paper, are credited at the end for each article.
Pennsylvania has a large group of threatened and endangered species, including a lesser-known species called the long-eared owl (Asio otus). Long-eared owls are lankier than other owls, and their ear tufts constantly stick up, giving them a surprised expression. Black highlights surround the owls’ eyes, contrasting with the orange facial disk and yellow eyes. Dark streaking and barring are present on the underside; however, unlike other owls, it creates a more checkered pattern than a similar, more common owl, the great horned owl (Bubo virginianus) (Cornell University 2022).
Like most owls, the long-eared owl is nocturnal. They prefer to nest in dense conifer-cover forests and are highly associated with eastern hemlock (Tsuga canadensis). This habitat allows the species to stay well camouflaged and, in the wintering months, allows thermal cover from the harsh cold. These forests are often adjacent to agricultural fields where they can hunt for rodents (Gross 2010). When building a nest, long-eared owls usually take over old, abandoned stick nests left behind by species from the corvid family, including American crows (Corvus brachyrhynchos), common ravens (Corvus corax), and various hawk species. Outside the breeding season, long-eared owls will nest in areas with up to 100 owls (Cornell University 2022).
The population of long-eared owls has decreased since the early ninth century and continued into recent years. One of the leading causes includes the loss of conifer habitat. Modern-day farming has created opportunities to have larger farms which reduces forest size. Disturbance of nesting sites has become another problem as this species of owl is known to be discouraged from its nest when it feels threatened and will not return. Other threats include nest predation, and West Nile disease, which significantly affects raptor populations and is hard to detect in secretive species like the long-eared owl (Gross 2010).
Even with the adverse effects on the population of this species, there is still hope. As stated before, this species is lesser-known, and one of the most significant needs is to learn where nesting occurs (Gross 2010). Many roosting areas for long-eared owls are overlooked and are not being conserved. Biologists need to continue surveys and get the public out to help understand where this species may be located. The biggest step the public can take is if long-eared owls are spotted in the area, it is best to avoid them to not discourage the owls from nesting in their preferred habitat. The Pennsylvania Game Commission has been working to restore land that improves foraging areas for owls. Nest baskets made of wicker or plastic can be placed in conifer groves, encouraging owls to nest in the area. It is vital to keep up with surveys and understand the habitats of the long-eared owl to keep them a part of the Pennsylvania wilds (Gross 2014).
